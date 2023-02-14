Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 255.5% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period.

IYF traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $81.08. 43,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,947. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

