Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,095 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,095 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 211.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GNMA Bond ETF alerts:

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.13. 82,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,449. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.