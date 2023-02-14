Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

GD stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.10. 226,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

