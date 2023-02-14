Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.36. 1,383,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,905,168. The company has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

