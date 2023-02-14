Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 401.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,561,000 after acquiring an additional 40,054 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,974. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.56 and a 200 day moving average of $241.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

