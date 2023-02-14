Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,181 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. 1,175,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,206. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day moving average of $97.74.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

