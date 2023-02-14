Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 50,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 977,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

