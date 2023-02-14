BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. reduced its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,908 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce makes up 0.2% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of BigCommerce worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $11,170,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 730.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 495,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 436,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,146,000 after buying an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 57,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $496,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.