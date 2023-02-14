Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $27.63

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $25.70. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 220,734 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.
