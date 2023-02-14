Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $27.63

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.63, but opened at $25.70. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 220,734 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 166.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

