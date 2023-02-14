BGSF, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.
BGSF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of BGSF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BGSF has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.
Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
