BGSF, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

BGSF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,322. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BGSF has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in BGSF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BGSF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BGSF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

