B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.84. 249,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,148,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

B&G Foods Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in B&G Foods by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.