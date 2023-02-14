B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.84. 249,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,148,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
