Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Featured Stories

