Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Benefitfocus to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler set a $10.50 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Benefitfocus Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a market cap of $362.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $13.06.
Benefitfocus Company Profile
Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.
