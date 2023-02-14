Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.
HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group
About Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
- Ralph Lauren Just Became A Must Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.