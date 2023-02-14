Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.76 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

