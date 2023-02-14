Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $71,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX stock opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

