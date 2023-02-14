Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Beasley Broadcast Group to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 1.2 %

About Beasley Broadcast Group

NASDAQ BBGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Further Reading

