Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 3rd

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

