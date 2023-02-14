Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 273,459 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,459 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.10% of AerCap worth $114,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AerCap by 112.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AerCap by 124.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,651,000 after purchasing an additional 741,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,475,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. 146,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.63. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

