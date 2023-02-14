Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 175,551 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,551 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for about 2.2% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Phillips 66 worth $526,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 461,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

