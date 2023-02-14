Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,999,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,311 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $74,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.45.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

