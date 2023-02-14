Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395,259 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 479,000 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $367,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 662,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,418. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

