Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Lowers Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $154,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. 242,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,345. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average of $72.60. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

