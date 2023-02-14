Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $96.29 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,520,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,484 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.73% of MDU Resources Group worth $96,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDU. Bank of America lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MDU traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.99. 85,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.