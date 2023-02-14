Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $65.43 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.29% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $65,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

NYSE FMX traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

