Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $642.09 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,193 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 1.19% of Dollar General worth $642,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.60. 233,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.26. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

