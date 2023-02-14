Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $475.31 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,886,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,623 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $475,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

