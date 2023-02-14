Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $325.99 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,435 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $325,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,764,211,000 after buying an additional 221,845 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,253,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $841,408,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $146.09. 853,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,776. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.91 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.41 and a 200-day moving average of $143.74. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

