Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 3,294,360 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Halliburton worth $215,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

