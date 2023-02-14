Barrick Gold (ABX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 110,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,276,655.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$122,951,945.76.

ABX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

