Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Barnes Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

