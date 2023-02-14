BarnBridge 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146.54 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $5.43 or 0.00024948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $44.92 million and $146.54 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,272,274 tokens. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

