BARK (NYSE:BARK) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on BARK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE BARK opened at $1.41 on Friday. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $249.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BARK during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in BARK during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in BARK by 30.0% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 274,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 36.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BARK during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

