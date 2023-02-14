Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBDC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.38 million, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

