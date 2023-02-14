Barclays Cuts M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Price Target to GBX 196

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.49) to GBX 196 ($2.38) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.31) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.67) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.81.

Shares of MGPUF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. 544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

