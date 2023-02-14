Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 85.2% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 796,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 366,485 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $670,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 159.9% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 34,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

About Banco Santander

SAN stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.70. 2,562,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,574. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

