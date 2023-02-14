B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given “Buy” Rating at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at TD Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.43.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

TSE BTO traded down C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.49. 4,680,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,571. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.97.

Insider Transactions at B2Gold

About B2Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$55,029.36.

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.