B. Riley Cuts TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target to $2.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s previous close.

TeraWulf Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at $985,000.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

