Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) PT Lowered to $68.00 at B. Riley

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Azenta’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.09 on Friday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

