Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Up 5.1 %

OTC:AYASF traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,717. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

