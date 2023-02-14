Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 237.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $82.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

