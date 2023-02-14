Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.80 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $3.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAR stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $220.50. 731,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,340. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total transaction of $2,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

