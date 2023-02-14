Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $150,135.84 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.27. The stock had a trading volume of 203,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,711. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

