Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,756. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aveanna Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 4,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 255,081 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 680,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,683,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 83,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,187,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

