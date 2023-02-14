Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $229.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.41 or 0.00080145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059906 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000391 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009956 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024748 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003896 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001759 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche's total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
