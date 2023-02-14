Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Cap of $5.49 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $229.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.41 or 0.00080145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059906 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024748 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003896 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

