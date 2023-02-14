Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $17.53 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.53 or 0.00080758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $215.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00060061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024709 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

