Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $17.53 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $17.53 or 0.00080758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.52 billion and $215.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00060061 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000392 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009875 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001117 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024709 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001977 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003908 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000228 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,531,657 coins and its circulating supply is 315,125,667 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.