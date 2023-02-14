AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Hits New 1-Year High at $140.56

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.56 and last traded at $140.31, with a volume of 753229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares in the company, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total transaction of $11,975,008.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 430,034 shares of company stock worth $49,953,911. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.