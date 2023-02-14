Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Intech Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 460,326 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.5% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $206,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.30. 252,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.