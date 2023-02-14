Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.45.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.5 %

Autodesk stock opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.68 and its 200-day moving average is $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

