Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6676 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Aurubis stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Aurubis has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIAGY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aurubis from €83.00 ($89.25) to €78.00 ($83.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Aurubis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

