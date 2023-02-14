Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

AURA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,645. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aura Biosciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 301,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 202,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 30.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

