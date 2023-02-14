Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Up 41.3% in January

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 437,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Aura Biosciences Stock Performance
AURA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,645. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aura Biosciences
In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $123,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,264,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,660. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
